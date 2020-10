MORRISTOWN, N.J. – Governor Chris Christie is home tonight after being released from the hospital after a 7-night stay for COVID-19.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center,” Christie tweeted on Saturday. “I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week.”

