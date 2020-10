MENDHAM, N.J. – Governor Chris Christie announced on Saturday morning that he’s tested positive for COVID-19 after having assisted Donald Trump with debate prep…

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.

— Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020