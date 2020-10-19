Christie’s final debate advice to Trump: “Focus on the economic message almost exclusively”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Donald Trump and Joe Biden will square off in their second and final debate of Election 2020 this Thursday at Nashville’s Belmont University.

On Sunday, Chris Christie (recently recovered from his COVID-19 hospitalization) offered his advice to the president on ABC’s This Week program.

–

“I think there are real concerns by people across the country about what Joe Biden’s gonna do. They’ve admitted they’re going to take back the Trump tax cuts,” pointed out Christie, arguing that Trump has the most “credibility” on the economic issue and should therefore focus “almost exclusively” on it during the final two weeks of the campaign.

Watch: