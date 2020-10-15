Ciattarelli raises $850k so far in 2020

SOMERVILLE, N.J. – Former State Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli has raised $850,000 so far in 2020.

The campaign raised $301,025 in in the third quarter and had reached $818,527 in time for the September 30th deadline. Ciattarelli then added $35,000 to his total through the first two weeks of October 2020.

–

“Thanks to the hard work of Jack and our Finance Committee, support for this campaign grows every day – even in the midst of the pandemic,” said Campaign Finance Chairman Jeff Vanderbeek on Thursday. “No campaign has ever qualified for matching funds as early as we did, and in Q3 the momentum continued. We are confident that Jack will have the infrastructure and resources necessary to make Governor Murphy One & Done in ’21!”

“The people of New Jersey know that our state is broken, and that Governor Murphy can’t fix it,” added Ciattarelli. “We’ve seen him fail to protect nursing home veterans and seniors, crush small businesses, and, for political gain, take away our right to vote in person. He’s raised tolls, increased taxes, and borrowed billions. Enough is enough. As Governor, I will make the tough decisions necessary to fix New Jersey and point us toward our state motto: Liberty and Prosperity, for all.”

Ciattarelli – who was defeated in June 2017 by then-Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno – is the only New Jersey Republican who has officially declared a challenge to Phil Murphy ahead of next year’s gubernatorial contest.

NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt is all-but-certain to enter the primary race sometime after the end of the 2020 cycle.

–