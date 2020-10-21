Feds release update in probe of foreign money (including from China) at Rutgers, other big schools

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Foreign espionage at some of the country’s leading institutions of “higher learning” is a major concern for the U.S. government.

One of the institutions (still) in investigators’ crosshairs: Rutgers University.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Education released an update in its ongoing probe of whether some major U.S. universities (including RU) are complying with federal law requiring the disclosure of large gifts from foreign sources.

“The Department believes Rutgers University’s reporting may not fully capture all gifts, contracts, and/or restricted and conditional gifts or contracts from or with all foreign sources to all of Rutgers University’s campuses and affiliated foundations and non-profit organizations—whether or not organized under the laws of the United States—that operate substantially for the benefit for or under the auspices of Rutgers University (e.g., the Rutgers University Foundation),” the acting general counsel explained in its original July 2019 letter.

Tuesday’s 34-page report alleges that Cornell University failed to initially disclose $1.2 billion in foreign donations including money from Qatar and China.

The Department is reportedly looking at Rutgers donations from China, Qatar and Russia.

