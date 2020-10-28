Facebook Live TONIGHT: Jersey Blogger Roundtable Election 2020 Preview

SAVE JERSEYLAND, N.J. – Are you starved for some New Jersey-specific Election 2020 analysis? Look no further

On Wednesday night at 8:30 p.m. EST, SaveJersey.com’s Matt Rooney will be joined by fellow conservative bloggers Art Gallagher and Dan Cirucci to break down the presidential, senate, and house contests that you’re closely watching (and maybe a couple of races you’re not but should).

–

You can find the Facebook Live here: https://www.facebook.com/SaveJerseyBlog

We’ll embed the video here, too, immediately before the event begins.