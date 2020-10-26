Florida resident John Bongiovi calls masks “a sign of strength” at drive-in PA rally

By Matt Rooney

John Bongiovi took time away from his $43 million Florida mansion this weekend to return to the Northeast, but not his native New Jersey.

The ex-Garden State rocker (popularly known as “Bon Jovi,” or “the poor man’s Bruce Springsteen) played at a drive-in Biden rally in Dallas (Bucks County), Pennsylvania.

“Joe knows that masks are not a sign of weakness, they’re a sign of strength,” Bongiovi declared during his remarks, adding that Joe Biden is “a national treasure.”

Bongiovi sold his Monmouth County home earlier this year but remains an ardent supporter of Phil Murphy and the people who make New Jersey less-than-welcoming for people with money.

Watch: