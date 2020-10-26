Murphy extends his own emergency powers for the 8th time

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy renewed his own emergency authority for the 8th time on Saturday.

Murphy initially declared a public health emergency back on March 9, 2020 with Executive Order No. 103.

“Today’s new COVID-19 case count marks our highest daily figure since May,” said Governor Murphy in a statement accompanying the new executive order. “As we face a steep increase in cases, it could not be more important to ensure we have access to all available resources. Keeping New Jerseyans safe is our highest priority, today and every day. We are again extending the Public Health Emergency in order to do exactly that.”

He’s previously extended his own extraordinary powers on April 7th, May 6th, June 4th, July 2nd, August 1st, August 27th, and September 25th.

The basis for the extensions is questionable both legally and scientifically. For example, while the state is reporting more cases as of late, many of the “positive” results are old and hospitalizations in the Garden State have not seen a corresponding precipitous increase.

Murphy’s self-extensions do not require legislative oversight, and Republicans attempts to galvanize legislative support to force oversight haven’t gotten off of the ground.

While many of the state’s initial COVID-19 restrictions have been eliminated or pulled back (like the original “stay at home” order), other severe measures – including a 25% indoor restaurant occupancy cap – remain in place indefinitely.