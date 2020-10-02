Murphy trolls Trump on Twitter, urges Bedminster event attendees to quarantine, get tested

TRENTON, N.J. – President Trump held a roundtable and fundraiser at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Thursday mere hours before he tested positive for COVID-19.

Governor Phil Murphy couldn't help himself.

“We urge everyone who attended yesterday’s event in Bedminster to take full precautions, including self-quarantining and getting tested for #COVID19,” tweeted the Democrat governor and frequent Trump critic along with providing a link to a testing site locator.

The Murphy-Trump relationship has been complicated. The Northeast politicians sparred throughout 2018 and 2019 over issues ranging from immigration to environmental policy, disputes which often involved litigation initiated by the Murphy Administration. The Trump campaign is currently suing Trenton over its remote November election. Following Tuesday’s debate, the Governor walked back his earlier praise of the President’s COVID-19 response.

Murphy and his wife dined with President Trump at Bedminster back in mid-June.

