Murphy vetoes bill reimbursing restaurants for that time he pulled the plug on indoor dining

TRENTON, N.J. – Bipartisan legislation which would’ve reimbursed restaurant owners for Phil Murphy’s arbitrary restaurant closures was vetoed on Monday by the governor.

Murphy claimed the “the goals of this bill have already been achieved” due to $35 million in long-withheld CARES Act funding released by his administration last week.

“These funds will supplement the $115 million in CARES Act funds that have already been allocated for economic development and re-employment programs,” explained Murphy in his veto message.

Back on June 26th, Governor Murphy initially announced his intention to permit indoor dining at 25% capacity beginning in July; Murphy abruptly changed his mind and countermanded his own executive order a mere three days later. Restaurant owners statewide lost millions of dollars in food which they ordered to serve an anticipated increase in patrons.

Murphy added further insult to injury during a News12 Q&A on Monday evening, announcing that an increase in indoor dining capacity was unlikely to be announced this week. “My guess is no at this point. I don’t say this with any amount of joy,” said Murphy. “The numbers have gone against us. I’m concerned that we sent mixed messages. These numbers are really sobering right now.”

“Screw ‘em! Then screw ‘em again! Never gets old,” state Senator Declan O’Scanlon (R-13) sarcastically tweeted after the governor’s announcement.

Meanwhile, the Murphy Adminstration – which recently doubled taxpayer subsidies for illegal aliens’ legal aid – reportedly plans to spend $450 million of CARES Act funds on state employees’ salaries.

