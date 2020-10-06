Murphy won’t rule out criminal action related to Trump’s Bedminster fundraiser

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy gave an interview to CBS’s morning show on Monday, and there was a nugget buried in his passive-aggressive criticism of President Trump’s COVID-19 that most of the Media missed.

“There’s a lot of attention right now on the event; I’ll leave it at that,” the Democrat responded when asked about an investigation into possible social distance violations at a Bedminster Trump fundraiser, calling it a law enforcement matter.

–

“Part of the event was indoors. We all know the virus is more lethal inside than it is outside. This event and everything associated with it is troubling,” Murphy added.

Numerous New Jersey have been charged with criminal “disorderly” violations of the Governor’s executive orders since the pandemic began in March. Violators can face stiff penalties including high fines and even jail time. While it’s unlikely the state would attempt to charge a sitting president, New Jersey’s attorney general – Gurbir Grewal – is a notorious far-left activist who has already sued the Trump Administration on multiple occasions.

Indoor First Amendment activities including political fundraisers are currently permitted to proceed with 25% capacity up to 100 people.

There’s a bill in the legislature to impose fines for failure to wear a mask in retail stores but it hasn’t yet been passed by either house of the legislature.