N.J. now qualifies for its own quarantine list

By Matt Rooney

_

Sometimes it’s impossible to separate real life from really good satire.

You probably know that, since June, New Jersey has asked visitors from an ever-changing list of states to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in New Jersey. It’s not just Republicans who’ve questioned the list; the Democrat governor of Delaware has reportedly gotten into shouting matches with Phil Murphy over his own state’s inclusion on the list.

The list – honored by New York and Connecticut, too – is comprised of states and territories experiencing greater than 10 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents and/or a 10% or higher “positivity rate” over the course of a consecutive 7-day period.

New Jersey now qualifies for its own list.

On Wednesday, the state announced 953 “new” cases which brings our weekly average to 894. That’s slightly more than 10 cases per 100,000 New Jersey.

There you have it, folks. Get ready for “Flatten the Curve 2.0.” It’s coming.