National Republicans invest major last minute cash in NJ-02, NJ-07

VINELAND, N.J. – A leading national Republicans Super PAC is investing major last-minute cash in 41 states including two New Jersey districts.

The Congressional Leadership Fund (CLF) filed a 24-hour expenditure notice with the FEC on Thursday; it’s dropping millions including $489,371 to NJ-02 for ad placements where Congressman Jeff Van Drew is fending off a big money challenge from Democrat Amy Kennedy.

–

The CLF is also investing $215,974 in NJ-07 where Tom Kean Jr. is hoping to unseat incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski.

NJ-02 is the only competitive GOP defense in New Jersey this year since Chris Smith (NJ-04) is expected to cruise to reelection; NJ-07 is considered the strongest Republican pick-up opportunity due to Kean’s relatively-solid fundraising and family name recognition in Central Jersey.

–