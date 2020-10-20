New York issues non-essential travel advisory for New Jersey

ALBANY, NY – New Jersey qualified for its own quarantine list last week (pursuant to its own arbitrary metrics shared by New York and Connecticut).

Still, Governor Andrew Cuomo seemed less than willing to completely drop the hammer on its neighbor across the river. He’s limiting the advisory to non-essential travel.

“We are now in a situation where 43 states meet the criteria for our travel advisory. This is really a bizarre outcome, considering New York once had the highest infection rate,” Governor Cuomo said on Tuesday. “There is no practical way to quarantine New York from Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Connecticut. There are just too many interchanges, interconnections, and people who live in one place and work in the other. It would have a disastrous effect on the economy, and remember while we’re fighting this public health pandemic we’re also fighting to open up the economy. However, to the extent travel between the states is not essential, it should be avoided.”

New Jersey announced 1036 “new” cases on Tuesday which includes (1) some old tests and (2) “persons under investigation.”

