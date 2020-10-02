NJ-03: Democrat-controlled Burlington County discloses mail-in ballot sanfu impacting three towns

MT. HOLLY, N.J. – Burlington County is approximately 50% of New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, one of the state’s most competitive House races every year (and 2020 is no exception).

Burlco’s electoral importance made Friday’s County Clerk’s Office announcement all the more troubling.

According to the county, a “printer error involving the sealing of the outer envelopes used to deliver Vote-by-Mail ballots.”

“The County’s printing vendor used the wrong envelopes while preparing the Vote-by-Mail ballots, which caused them to be ineffectively machine-sealed with defective tabs. The issue has been remedied. However, an initial batch of ballots were mailed to voters in Evesham, Willingboro & Lumberton before the error was discovered,” the county explained in a press release.

“If any ballot envelopes arrive and appear opened, voters should check to make sure they contain a ballot, an instructions letter, certified ballot envelope and a prepaid postage return envelope,” the release continued.

Reports of mail-in ballot problems have mounted in recent days ahead of an almost exclusively remote general election, one initiated by the Murphy Administration for the purported purpose of avoiding COVID-19 infections.

Freshman Democrat Congressman Andy Kim is running for reelection against Republican businessman David Richter.

