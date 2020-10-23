Obama-appointed judge (who also worked for McGreevey) dismisses Trump challenge to Murphy’s remote election

NEWARK, N.J. – The Trump campaign’s legal challenge to New Jersey’s remote November election hit a roadblock on Thursday.

U.S. District Court Judge Michael Shipp – appointed by President Barack Obama in 2012 – explained in his ruling that he had “carefully considered the parties’ submissions” and would dismiss the GOP campaign’s lawsuit without hearing from the parties in an oral argument.

–

“Plaintiffs have alleged nothing more than the possibility of future injury to their members,” Shipp wrote. “The court […] finds that plaintiffs have not documented a concrete, particularized and actual or imminent injury to their members’ rights of equal protection under the law.”

Shipp’s resume also includes a stint as an Assistant Attorney General under disgraced Democrat Governor James E. McGreevey.

Originally filed in August, the campaign argued that the remote N.J. election law conflicts with federal law “because it (1) allows votes to be canvassed starting 10 days before Election Day and (2) allows mail-in votes to be cast after Election Day.” The campaign also unsuccessfully alleged constitutional violations.