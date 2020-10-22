Guess who else was there for Murphy’s now infamous Hoboken hangout?

HOBOKEN, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy categorically denied at Thursday’s COVID-19 presser that he had done anything wrong last weekend when, according to the governor and his office, he was exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual.

“There’s no lapse in judgement,” Murphy told reporters. “We were outside having a beer. Tammy and I are trying to get around the state as best we can to go out responsible and try to set an example but also specifically to give business to places around the state.”

Whether or not he did anything “wrong” is relative, of course, since most of his COVID-19 restrictions are arbitrary in essense AND arbitrarily enforced.

Perhaps a bigger lapse of judgment? His choice of company.

Politico New Jersey‘s Matt Friedman confirmed that Adam Alonso (remember that name??) was with Murphy in Hoboken on Saturday; he’s depicted in a blurry photo that’s been making the rounds on social media all day:

Anyway, two people have told me that Alonso has an ownership interest in the place, but I haven't been able to confirm that yet. Online business records don't show it. — Matt Friedman (@MattFriedmanNJ) October 22, 2020

Alonso and another New Jersey operatives were removed from the 2020 DNC’s host committee earlier this year due to a ‘toxic workplace’ investigation including allegations of “bullying and workplace harrassment.”

Murphy reportedly cut ties with Alonso, his former deputy chief of staff, after the incident made headlines.

Apparently not?

