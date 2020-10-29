Mandatory masks, distancing rules coming to N.J. workplaces beginning November 6th

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy rolled out and signed Executive Order No. 192 on Wednesday, his latest purported anti-COVID-19 measure announced as alleged cases rise across the Garden State.

Most New Jerseyans (or at least those not working from home) will be impacted. Effective November 5th at 6:00 a.m., all New Jersey workplaces must abide by a rigorous array of new regulations including (1) maintaining six feet of distance between employees and (2) mandatory masks for visitors and employees.

Exceptions to the mask mandate include (1) children under 2, (2) situations where it isn’t practical (?), (3) when you’re eating drinking, (4) when you’re at a workstation at least 6 feet from others, and (5) if you’re alone inside a walled office space.

And there’s more as articulated by the Governor’s Office in a press release explaining the new order’s impact. In addition to enforcing the mask and 6-feet rules, employers will soon be required to:

“Provide approved sanitization materials to employees and visitors at no cost to those individuals;”

“Ensure that employees practice hand hygiene and provide sufficient break time for that purpose;”

“Routinely clean and disinfect all high-touch areas in accordance with DOH and CDC guidelines;”

“Conduct daily health checks, such as temperature screenings, visual symptom checking, self-assessment checklists, and/or health questionnaires, prior to each shift, consistent with CDC guidance;”

“Exclude sick employees from the workplace and follow requirements of applicable leave laws;” and

“Promptly notify employees of any known exposure to COVID-19 at the worksite.”

Snitching is encouraged. The Department of Labor and Workforce Development will, according to Murphy, develop an official form to receive complaints of alleged violations and follow up with inspections and corrective action.

Click here to read the order.

