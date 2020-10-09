POLL: Biden leads Trump by 15-points in N.J.

TRENTON, N.J. – Joe Biden is on track to carry New Jersey by 15-points according to a new poll released Friday by Fairleigh Dickinson University.

“New Jersey remains a very dependable blue state and what is clear from this survey is that in 2020 it’s moved even further into that dark blue zone, with Trump losing ground among voters since the last election,” said Krista Jenkins, the FDU poll director.

But that’s not entirely accurate.

A 15-point loss would actually be par for the course for recent New Jersey presidential elections.

Barack Obama holds the record for recent New Jersey landslides, beating Mitt Romney 58.38% to 40.59% (almost 18-points) in 2012 immediatately following Superstorm Sandy.

Obama carried New Jersey by 15.53% in 2008.

