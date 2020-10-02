President, First Lady both test positive for COVID-19

Published on by The Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The announcement came mere hours after Trump aide Hope Hicks was also diagnosed. It’s only the latest dramatic twist in a year – and an election – that has not wanted for surprises and drama.

Both Trumps took to Twitter to declare that the first couple and the country would “get through this together.”