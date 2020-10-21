VIDEO: Murphy abruptly leaves stage, goes into quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 positive individual

BLACKWOOD, N.J. – Governor Murphy abruptly ended a Blackwood press conference on Wednesday after allegedly finding out – mid-press conference – that he was in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual over the weekend.

“I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser and have me sit here. I have no symptoms again I tested negative on Monday,” said Murphy before leaving the podium.

–

“I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field.”

Murphy did add that he had tested negative on Monday and was not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

The Governor made his announcement (watch below) at the 23:26 mark: