VIDEO: Murphy abruptly leaves stage, goes into quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 positive individual

BLACKWOOD, N.J. – Governor Murphy abruptly ended a Blackwood press conference on Wednesday after allegedly finding out – mid-press conference – that he was in close contact with a COVID-19 positive individual over the weekend.
“I can’t ask President Trump not to come to Bedminster and do a fundraiser and have me sit here. I have no symptoms again I tested negative on Monday,” said Murphy before leaving the podium.
“I will now unfortunately have to take myself off the field.”
Murphy did add that he had tested negative on Monday and was not experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.
The Governor made his announcement (watch below) at the 23:26 mark: