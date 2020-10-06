SPADEA: President Trump is an example of courage and leadership

By Bill Spadea

This post originally appeared at NJ 101.5

_

It’s about time we had a tough-talking, strong leader in the White House. It’s been a long time for sure.

The media seemed wishful that the president would be struck down by COVID and then have a revelation that we need more masking and lockdowns. The opposite happened. The president, who despite being overweight and in the age category considered “vulnerable,” came through with flying colors. He stood tall, and served as an example of what we already know; COVID is simply not the sure-thing killer that the media and politicians like Gov. Phil Murphy want you to believe.

–

He showed another thing too. Everyone gets the virus. Not literally, but enough that herd immunity seems to be happening in areas WITHOUT a lockdown, like Sweden. That’s right, it’s everywhere and spreads faster than other viruses, according to many health experts. Millions and millions of cases, nearly a billion according to the WHO and relatively few deaths. If you take the numbers from the World Health Organization and the reported deaths (even though we know many deaths were “probable” and not confirmed), you get a death rate that nearly mirrors the seasonal flu. So the president got sick, like many people do every season, and he’s showing that he’s fine.

Read More: President Trump is an example of courage and leadership