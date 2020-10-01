State Senator: Investigation report confirms the Murphy Administration “encouraged, approved” nepotism and cronyism

TRENTON, N.J. – This week’s report confirming that the Murphy Administration knew about the corrupt SDA’s suspect hiring practices is raising eyebrows and provoking the ire of some legislators.

“This investigation confirms what we have known for two years – the Murphy administration encouraged, approved, and then vehemently denied blatant nepotism and cronyism,” said state Senator Kristin Corrado (R-40) on Wednesday. “Firing highly qualified government employees and hiring family and friends who lack sufficient skills is the epitome of abuse of power and personal greed. The Murphy administration must be held fully accountable for their aversion to the truth.”

The SDA was created in 2007. The agency came under fire last year for reportedly terminating experienced and qualified staffers while, at the same time, then-SDA CEO Lizette Delgado-Polanco (who subsequently resigned) was hiring family members and personal friends to the agency responsible for overseeing millions of Garden State school construction dollars.

“After reading the report, there are many more questions that need answers,” continued Corrado. “Who in the governor’s office is overseeing hires? What measures can we enact to prevent these abuses? In the spirit of good governance, I will continue to call for the Legislature to continue its works to uncover the whole truth and develop effective reforms.”

The New Jersey Legislative Select Oversight Committee (LSOC) was charged with getting to the bottom of SDA troubles but Republicans say the LSOC’s work is incomplete.

“The truth that has finally come to light through the SCI report confirms our worst suspicions of improper and unethical wrongdoings,” said Corrado’s Senate colleague Steven Oroho (R-24). “The hiring practices of the Murphy Administration must be further investigated to put an end to nepotism and political patronage and to help restore the public’s faith in state government.”

“Now that the SCI has published its findings on abuses at the SDA, I believe their investigators should turn their attention to the more than 7,000 preventable COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, veterans homes, and long-term care facilities,” added Oroho. “We still have veterans who remain at risk, along with thousands of vulnerable residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities who deserve better protections. They deserve answers too.”

