Stepien: Trump campaign isn’t pulling its ads from Florida

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid mainstream media news reports claiming that the Trump campaign is drawing down its TV ad expenditures in the all-important state of Florida, the President’s campaign manager Bill Stepien spoke out on Twitter on Tuesday to dispute the storyline.

“Thanks to @Ad_Analytics for cleaning up today’s latest egregiously bad journalism from @bpolitics.,” tweeted Stepien, a New Jersey native. “@realDonaldTrump will win Florida despite @MikeBloomberg’s attempts to buy it for Joe Biden.”

Meanwhile, the RCP Florida polling average reflected a Donald Trump lead on Friday for the first time since early April: