The U.S. Attorney is ramping up efforts to combat N.J. election fraud; could this bill make things complicated?

NEWARK, N.J. – On Monday, New Jersey’s U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced the designation of three assistant U.S. Attorneys to help monitor potential election fraud in the Garden State. FBI special agents will also be placed on election duty in the coming days.

“The right to vote without interference or discrimination, and to have that vote counted, is a cornerstone of our democracy,” Carpenito said in a statement. “We will not tolerate voter intimidation, voter bribery, election fraud or theft of ballots. We take seriously our responsibility to maintain the integrity of the election process.”

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the cooperation of the American electorate,” added Carpenito. “It is imperative that those who have specific information about discrimination or election fraud make that information available to my Office, the FBI, or the Civil Rights Division.”

Complicating election protection efforts this year is not just a weeks-long remote election (where more than 50% of anticipated voters have already cast ballots) but also the presence of a few hundred ballot drop boxes around the state.

Carpenito urged the public to use the federal Election Day Hotline (888-636-6596) to report any suspected fraud; the number will be active from October 30th through November 6th. However, due to response times and the fact that state and local authorities have primary jurisdiction, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says any violence or intimidation should be first reported by dialing 911.

But there’s another potential problem with calling 911: there’s legislation currently pending in Trenton to bar state and local law enforcement from going near ballot boxes.

“The provisions of this bill would not be deemed to prohibit the presence of a law enforcement officer when the law enforcement agency receives a call for assistance with regard to a specific emergency or disturbance that exists at the time the call is made,” explains the bill’s accompanying statement. “The law enforcement officers responding to the call must take such prompt actions as may be available and as may be necessary in order to address and remove the emergency or disturbance from the location and ensure the continued orderly conduct of the election and election processes, and the officers can remain at that location only as long as necessary to address and remove that specific emergency or disturbance.”

Notwithstanding this caveat, it’s easy to see how the conflicting priorities (I’m being generous here) of state and federal authorities might actually increase tension at polling places. Police may be reluctant to go if called. Bad actors now have a leg to stand on when confronted. Innocent voters may be left in a tough spot.

