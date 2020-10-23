To reopen N.J.? We need to shut down Biden (and then Murphy). | Rooney

By Matt Rooney

Phil Murphy recently declared indoor dining NOT responsible for our state’s “new” COVID-19 cases BUT that he also wasn’t going to permit increased indoor capacity anytime soon. He made these successive comments all in a single day. Hours apart!

Arbitrary? Nonsensical? Yes and yes. It’s sadly typical of what we’ve endured going back to March. It’s also transparently political, Save Jerseyans. There’s no “scientific” basis for any of it. Your Governor wants to radically transform New Jersey’s economy using COVID-19 as a convenient excuse; he’s also more than happy to stoke a culture of fear in order to help his party this year at the polls.

Joe Biden and Phil Murphy are on the same page.

Biden has made it abundantly clear that he supports keeping American shut down until…? We don’t know. Murphy has said we’re waiting for a vaccine to achieve the “new normal.” Biden is being evasive, partially because he supports the increasingly unpopular shutdowns and also owing to a political reality: individual governors, not the president, control most shutdown decisions. To admit this would undermine his hypocritical and contradictory attempt to pin the COVID-19 economic downturn on Donald Trump.

Biden’s new slogan rolled out at Thursday night’s debate – “shut down the virus, not the economy” – is something political scientists (not actual scientists) came up with. It’s meaningless.

There’s actually a building consensus among scientists that blanket lockdowns (of the kind we saw here in New Jersey from March into the summer months, and in some ways persist today) have done more harm than good. New Jersey is paying dearly for trusting Phil Murphy to flatten the curve / achieve no new deaths /eradicate the virus. Our economy is sluggish and our labor participation rate is horrific just as taxes seem set to explode in the near year.

What “science” is Biden ready to put into action? A national mask mandate. Biden’s only other “plan” is national contact tracing which isn’t working here in New Jersey due to low response rates. Next up will be a national vaccine mandate if Biden wins this election; regular readers know I’m hardly an anti-vaxxer, but a blanket national vaccine mandate would not only be unconstitutional but also exceptionally reckless given the expedited nature of production.

You’re not stupid. You see what’s happening out there. You see through the ploys. You know this is WRONG and needs to end. Yesterday.

To reopen New Jersey? And end the madness?

There’s only one path forward, and it starts with shutting down Biden-Harris this November. That includes their lackeys on the N.J. congressional undercard (Andy Kim, Mikie Sherrill, Josh Gottheimer and Amy Kennedy).

We’ll have our chance to shut down Phil Murphy, too, next November assuming Biden doesn’t win (cringe) and take him to D.C. (double cringe). But defeating Biden is inescapable, supremely-important first step.

As president, Biden would enable Murphy’s shutdown tactics rhetorically, with reelection support AND, in all likelihood, directly with a taxpayer bailout the state doesn’t need (Murphy is sitting on a mountain of CARES Act cash). Murphy won’t use the bailout to help taxpayers. This infusion would be designed to help the Murphy Administration keep the public sector unions employed, fat and happy. You and I can’t afford to let it happen, folks.

Return those ballots like New Jersey itself is at stake. It is!

Save Jersey’s Founder and Blogger-in-Chief, MATT ROONEY is a nationally-noted and respected New Jersey political commentator. When he’s not on-line, radio or television advocating for conservative reform and challenging N.J. power-brokers, Matt is a practicing attorney at the law firm of DeMichele & DeMichele in Haddon Heights (Camden County).

