Transgender “man” in N.J. sues Amazon for pregnancy discrimination

PRINCETON, N.J. – A transgender “man” at Amazon’s Princeton fulfillment center is alleging harassment and discrimination in a new federal lawsuit filed Monday.

Plaintiff Shaun Simmons allegedly endured ridicule and demotion after informing management of a pending pregnancy last June.

Following a complaint lodged with human resources, Simmons reports being placed on paid leave by superiors and then, upon returning from leave, being assigned to work as an item picker lifting “large bags of dog food and other heavy items,” according to the New Jersey Law Journal.

New Jersey law prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of an employee’s gender identity.

