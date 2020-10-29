Trenton Dems block another attempt to limit Murphy’s emergency powers

TRENTON, N.J. – Democrats voted to table a measure designed to force Governor Murphy to seek legislative approval for his COVID-19 emergency powers.

The party-line vote was 20-14. Mike Testa Jr. – one of the two primary sponsors for S2482 – urged Senate Democrats to reassert their constitutional role.

“Ceding our authority – our sacred obligation – to the governor is wrong and it’s a disservice to the millions of New Jerseyans who elected us to represent them,” said Testa. “The Legislature has been back in business for months. Our committees are operating again. We’re here in Trenton. The Senate is meeting. It’s time to get back in the game.”

If it ever became law, the Testa-backed proposal would require governors to seek approval for an emergency powers extention after the first 14 days.

A companion bill in the Assembly was tabled back in June.

Governor Murphy has reauthorized his own emergency powers by executive order eight times since March.

