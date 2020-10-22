Trenton moves to bar your local police from polling stations

TRENTON, N.J. – Legislation has advanced in the State Senate to bar electioneering within 100 feet of New Jersey ballot drop boxes, closing a loophole created by the state’s remote November election mandate. It also restricts local police access to ballot drop boxes.

If S2923/A4655 is passed and signed into law, law enforcement officers (on or off duty) would not be allowed within 100 feet of a polling place or ballot box unless they’re there to vote. Ballot boxes also cannot be placed within 100 feet of a law enforcement agency.

State Senator Shirley Turner (the bill’s sponsor and a Democrat) says her bill is necessary to combat voter intimidation.

“I reject this proposed law that municipalities are BEING TOLD BY Trenton not to protect polling locations,” Assemblyman Jon Bramnick (R-21) tweeted on Wednesday. “Another bad idea from Trenton.”

The bill passed out of the State Senate Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation (SSG) on Monday in a party-line 3-2 vote. Over in the lower chamber, the legislation is waiting for action in the Assembly Community Development and Affairs Committee.

