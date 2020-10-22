Waldwick Councilman hits back at Gottheimer for “mob boss surveillance-look” in TV ad

WALDWICK, N.J. – Waldick Councilman Don Sciolaro isn’t annoyed that he’s in Josh Gottheimer’s new negative television ad. He’s angry because he says the ad was done in such a way to perpetuate anti-Italian stereotypes.

“I refuse to stay silent while Congressman Gottheimer continues to engage in anti-Italian rhetoric, depicting all Italians to be criminals and mobsters,” said Sciolaro, referring to the opening image of the ad as a ‘mob boss surveillance-look picture.’ “This picture was actually taken in the Fall of 2019 when I was running for re-election to the Waldwick Council, and Frank Pallotta offered to canvas door-to-door with me. We were out knocking on doors and meeting with residents. We visited nearly every household in Waldwick and listened to everybody’s issues and concerns.

–

The “Fraudster” TV spot attacks NJ-05 GOP nominee Frank Pallotta over his time in the financial industry and for not wearing a mask at some public appearances.

“As a matter of fact, we came upon a resident out raking her leaves. In an effort to give me a moment to speak with the resident, Frank picked up her rake and continued raking until we finished our discussion. I was pleased with the conversation and our resident was happy to have help,” Sciolaro added.

“It’s highly offensive to me and all Italian-Americans that Congressman Gottheimer would choose this image of two Italian Americans visiting with voters, and then purposefully fabricate his ad to make it look like two mob figures were being surveilled by the FBI. I demand an apology from Josh Gottheimer, and call on every voter in the Fifth District to vote him out, and elect Frank Pallotta for Congress,” the councilman concluded.

–