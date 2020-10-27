While you languish in epic MVC lines? Murphy is making it easier to get ID cards… for criminals.

TRENTON, N.J. – The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) has been plagued by long lines since reopening in the summer. We’ve all either seen them or been stuck in them. It’s so bad that people are actually paying line “space savers” to protect their place in line! That’s a real thing.

The MVC has done little to combat the crisis; it has, however, made a move to make the process of obtaining an ID easier… for prisoners.

–

First reported by The New Jersey Globe earlier today, the MVC set up a “moble unit” in Trenton on Monday so that state prisoners – slated for release very shortly – can obtain non-driver identification cards. They had tents set up and bused in the inmates. No lines, no waiting. Bing, bang, boom.

Legislation signed by Governor Murphy earlier this month provides the release of approximately 3,000 New Jersey prisoners as a purported COVID-19 measure.

So yes, Save Jerseyans: not only are you already going to pay more for licenses than illegal aliens, but PRISONERS don’t have to wait on line while you do!

These are Phil Murphy’s priorities. Are they yours?