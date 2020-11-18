18 of New Jersey’s 21 counties use Dominion Voting Systems

By Matt Rooney

_

Some of you have asked about this, Save Jerseyans, and the information is pretty easy to find.

According to the New Jersey Division of Elections, only three of New Jersey’s 21 counties aren’t currently using Dominion Voting Systems, the controversial company which many Trump supporters and attorney Sidney Powell assert played a role in Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. Some allege that the system’s programs were somehow compromised ahead of or during the 2020 vote.

–

North Jersey’s Union and Warren counties use the ExpressVote XL Full Face Universal Voting System.

Sussex employs iVotronic.

The other 17 counties – Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passiac, Salem and Somerset – all use Dominion software for their voting systems.

Morris, Hunterdon, Essex, Cumberland, Cape May, Burlington and Camden appear to use various versions of Dominion Voting Image Cast Central (ICC) software for vote-by-mail.

Whether that’s concerning to you or immaterial information may be a matter of where you’re at emotionally this cycle. While there has undeniably been PLENTY of evidence of fraud and questionable ballot handling practices presented this year, no one (including Powell) has shown hard evidence to date that Dominion software was used to change votes and, in so doing, change the result of Election 2020.

The GSA office decided to fund the Biden transition on Monday, and Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Michigan – of which the president needed at least two to win the upcoming Electoral College vote – have all certified Biden victories, the most recent of which being PA on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, skepticism towards the Dominion angle is understandably growing in pro-Trump circles.

“I understand- I’m the one that’s been telling everybody this stuff doesn’t happen at warp speed, at lightspeed the way cases are made for presentation in court, but if you’re going to do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered,” said Rush Limbaugh himself during Monday’s program, referring to last week’s Trump legal coalition press conference.

–