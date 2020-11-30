A VERY MURPHY CHRISTMAS: 31% of N.J. small businesses have closed for good

TRENTON, N.J. – Governor Phil Murphy’s COVID-19 restrictions continue to devastate the New Jersey small business community.

According to TrackTheRecovery.org, a joint data project conducted by Harvard University and Brown University, approximately 31.2% of the state’s small businesses had closed permanently as of November 16th.

–

Among the hardest hit spots have been restort areas like Atlantic City with large concentrations of small businesses dependent upon foot traffic and seasonal patronage.

There’s no end in sight for businesses which have managed to stay open but continue to struggle.

Despite a glaring lack of scientific evidence supporting lockdowns as an appropriate response to the pandemic, Governor Murphy has stubbornly kept certain restrictions in place including strict indoor capacity requirements which disproportionately harm small storefronts while having relatively little impact on big box stores.

–