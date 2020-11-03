Stepien levels with supporters: If President Trump’s voters show up? He wins.

By Matt Rooney

New Jersey’s own Bill Stepien (who serves as Donald Trump’s campaign manager for those of you living under a rock) is feeling good down the home stretch, Save Jersey. He likes what he’s seeing in battleground states’ turnout models to date and he thinks Democrats have every right to be nervous.

It’s not just puffing. He shared some more numbers on Twitter yesterday afternoon, and it comes with a candid caveat: Trump is well-positioned IF his people show up on Tuesday…

Pres. Trump will head to Kenosha later today. In Wisconsin, weeks ago the partisan makeup of the electorate was D +12.3 – today it’s D +5.9. Going into Election Day in ‘16, the gap was D +9.6. Pres. Trump has a projected Election Day votes cast margin of over 100k net votes. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020

Like 2016, Pres. Trump will end the day in Michigan. Congrats: Democrats have banked their high propensity voters. We have nearly 2 million voters left. Pres. Trump’s E Day margin needs to be 350k – we project an Election Day votes cast margin of 400k+ for Pres. Trump. — BillStepien (@BillStepien) November 2, 2020