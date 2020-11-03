Stepien levels with supporters: If President Trump’s voters show up? He wins.

By Matt Rooney
New Jersey’s own Bill Stepien (who serves as Donald Trump’s campaign manager for those of you living under a rock) is feeling good down the home stretch, Save Jersey. He likes what he’s seeing in battleground states’ turnout models to date and he thinks Democrats have every right to be nervous.

It’s not just puffing. He shared some more numbers on Twitter yesterday afternoon, and it comes with a candid caveat: Trump is well-positioned IF his people show up on Tuesday…