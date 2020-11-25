Ciattarelli donates turkeys in Irvington, blames COVID-19 restrictions for growing holiday needs

IRVINGTON, N.J. – 2021 Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli donated turkeys and Thanksgiving meals in Irvington on Wednesday. He also noted the growing needs of New Jerseyans suffering under the yoke of draconian COVID-19 economic restrictions.

“With growing unemployment, businesses shuttered, & much of our economy shut down, let’s remember the NJ families struggling to put dinner on the table this season,” Ciattarelli tweeted. “Let’s Fix NJ together!”

A former Somerset County Assemblyman, Ciattarelli was the first Republican to declare for upcoming 2021 GOP primary. One other hopeful (repeat candidate Hirsh Singh of Atlantic County) has declared for the race.