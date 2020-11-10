Yes, increased testing can help explain New Jersey’s COVID-19 case “surge”

TRENTON, N.J. – Rising COVID-19 cases are allegedly behind Governor Murphy’s decision to force restaurants and bars to stop serving indoor customers after 10:00 p.m.

Is the situation as dire as advertised?

Popular COVID-19 Twitter fact-checker Woke Zombie (@foogatwo) shared a chart on Monday evening which controls for the major uptick in testing. Back in April during the worst days of the pandemic, New Jersey average 6,000 to 8,000 tests per day. We’re now at 40,000: