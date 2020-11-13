Cuomo points the finger at N.J. for Staten Island’s COVID-19 woes

NEW YORK CITY, NY – Andrew Cuomo says positivity rates and hospital admissions are rising on Staten Island, and he thinks he knows whose fault it is.



“Staten Islanders spend a lot of time going back and forth from New Jersey and New Jersey has a very high rate. I think that’s part of what’s driving the high rate in Staten Island which is higher than the rate in the rest of New York City, but I think that’s the proximity and the mobility with Jersey,” New York’s Democrat governor opined on Wednesday.

–

New Jersey and New York decided to exclude one another from their notorious tristate quarantine travel list citing impracticality.