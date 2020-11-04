THREAD: Election 2020 Results For N.J. State, Federal Races

New Jersey’s polls close at 8 p.m. EST… DEVELOPING…

U.S. President

9:49 p.m. – Trump now pulling into an Ohio lead. Told you to relax.

9:05 p.m. Trump is on track to win FL, NC, GA and TX tonight, Save Jersey. FL should drop any minute. What does this mean? The battle turns to the Rust Belt, although Trump winning NV/NH or Biden winning AZ could add interesting twists to the electoral college calculus.

8:45 p.m. – Be patient with Ohio, folks. The rural areas trickle in. #Patience… it’s a virtue!

8:35 p.m. – The New York Times has Trump leading on its “needles” in Florida (> 95%), Georgia (86%), and very slightly in North Carolina (63%). Is the presidency in hand. No! Not yet. But so much for that Biden blowout you heard so much about, right?

8:31 p.m. – Donald Trump is the winner in Arkansas

8:05 p.m. – Spartacus is projected to earn another term in the U.S. Senate, defeating Republican challenger Rik Mehta.

8:00 p.m. – Fox News calls DC, DE, MA, RI, CT, IL, MD, NJ (insert sad face here), and ME. We don’t know ME-2 yet.

Trump wins AL, MS, TN, MO, OK.

7:43 p.m. – Trump’s chances are presently over 95% to win Florida (!) per the NYT’s infamous needle. The Democrats are nursing only a single digit margin coming out of Miami Dade which, for comparison’s sake, would be like a Republican in N.J. keeping Camden County to single digits. Hilldawg carried it by 30-points in 2016.

7:00 p.m. – Biden wins Virginia, Vermont per Fox News.

Trumps wins Kentucky, West Virginia per Fox News.

CNN call Indiana for Trump.

NJ-02

9:38 p.m. – Van Drew up 3.5-points in NJ-02 with almost 70% in.

8:50 p.m. – Jeff Van Drew currently has a 10k vote lead out of deep red Cape May County. That’s promising.

NJ-03

9:50 p.m. – David Richter has issued a statement to Save Jersey: “We look forward to getting the final results once every vote has been counted.” Click here.

9:05 p.m. – News in the Richter/Kim race from New Jersey Globe…

🚨🚨🚨There will be no projection in NJ-3 tonight. About 24% of Burlington ballots remain uncounted & tallying won't resume until tomorrow. Ocean hasn't said how many ballots still uncounted. @AndyKimNJ leads @DavidRichterNJ by about 35k votes. This is still too close to call. — David Wildstein (@wildstein) November 4, 2020

NJ-04

9:50 p.m. – Chris Smith is up by close to 70%. Nuff said.

NJ-05

9:55 p.m. – Hard to see a Pallotta path IF this 50,000+ Gottheimer margin holds in the Bergen portion of the district. TBD.

NJ-07 – TBD

NJ-11

9:50 p.m. – Biden is winning in Morris County; that’s grim news for the GOP challenger Rosemary Becchi.

LD25 – TBD

U.S. Senate

9:50 p.m. – Booker’s current 61% to 37% margin almost exactly mirrors Biden’s statewide margin.

8:00 p.m. – It’s over. Spartacus is going back to D.C.

County/Local Races – TBD

