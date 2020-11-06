Election 2021: Bramnick reprimands Trump for voter fraud allegations

WESTFIELD, N.J. – Election 2021 is already underway in New Jersey.

As the Trump campaign’s slim victory margins collapsed in Georgia and Pennsylvania, one of the three currently-anticipated GOP gubernatorial candidates (Assembly Minority Leader Jon Bramnick) took to Twitter on Friday to blast the President for alleging voter fraud.

“As the Republican leader in the State Assembly I am deeply concerned about the President Trump’s allegation that the election is being “stolen”without evidence of fraud or illegality,” tweeted Bramnick. “This attack directly from the White House is dangerous to our democracy.”

Bramnick has been a regular Trump critic throughout the President’s first term in office.

It may be a hard argument to make in a 2021 GOP gubernatorial primary.

In July 2020, President Trump won 95% support in the state’s Republican primary with nearly 400,000 votes.

In 2012, total turnout in the NJGOP presidential primary was 227,330, of which Mitt Romney won 184,732. That’s slightly more than 81% of votes cast.

All the same, Bramnick and his allies hope that NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt, former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, and a possible third conservative challenger split the vote such that Bramnick could get through with a plurality coalition of Never Trumpers, moderate Republicans and establishment voters.

