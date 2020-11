PHILADELPHIA, PA – Save Jersey Founder Matt Rooney joined Talk Radio 1210 AM’s Chris Stigall on Election Day morning to discuss South Jersey’s major November 3rd races. National media and pundits are zeroed-in on the results in NJ-02 (Jeff Van Drew vs. Amy Kennedy) and NJ-03 (David Richter vs. Andy Kim).

Rooney also opined on how some key subgroups may impact the final tallies.

“The Democrats have made it clear they hate small business and they hate the police,” Rooney told Stigall.

Click here to listen.