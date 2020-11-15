Eyeing a comeback, Christie joins the GOP fundraising effort for Georgia’s runoffs

MENDHAM, N.J. – Georgia voters will decide who controls the U.S. Senate on January 5th when they participate in not one but two Senate runoff elections held simultaneously.

Republicans raised $32 million over the week following Election Day. Assisting the effort as co-chair of the “Georgia Battleground Fund” is none other than former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie.

Christie announced his participation on Saturday via Twitter:

Honored to be a National Co-Chair of the Georgia Battleground Fund, the fund helping to keep both @sendavidperdue and @SenatorLoeffler in the US Senate and keeping our GOP majority! Please reach out and help. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) November 14, 2020

The Fund is a joint fundraising committee established between the GOP incumbents (Perdue and Loeffler) as well as the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).

As Governor, Christie did a stint as chairman of the Republican Governors Association (RGA) and proved himself to be a fundraising dynamo for campaigns outside of the Garden State. Meanwhile, Christie’s fundraising for the NJGOP was often used as an expense account for the Governor’s national activities and ambitions leading into his failed 2016 presidential primary bid.

It’s widely believed that Christie is testing whether a 2024 presidential bid is practical.

The next Senate is presently 50-48 Republican. Democrats will technically control the chamber if they win both Georgia races since Kamala Harris – serving as president of the Senate assuming the current presidential results hold – would be able to break any 50-50 ties.

