GOP chairman rips Atlantic County’s clerk for major mail-in ballot snafu

MAYS LANDING, N.J. – Atlantic County Republican Chairman Keith Davis wants Democrat County Clerk Ed McGettigan to resign. Immediately.

The reason: McGettigan’s office mailed out 554 misprinted ballots, a mistake which Davis says will necessitate a special freeholder election in the Third District between Republican Egg Harbor Township Committeeman Andrew Parker and Egg Harbor Township Democrat Thelma Witherspoon.

Only 179 votes separated the candidates at the end of Election night; the Democrats leads 12,722 to 12,543.

335 of the Hamilton Township ballots failed to include the District 3 contest.

219 other ballots did include the race but shouldn’t have since those voters aren’t in the district.

“McGettigan is a serial offender when it comes to botching our elections. But this one is the absolute worst. “And you don’t need to take my word for it. Just listen to what respected Assignment Judge Julio Mendez said about McGettigan’s performance: ‘This is a horrendous situation…it does not reflect well on the Clerk of Atlantic County…Ultimately the buck has to stop somewhere,” said Davis citing an exchange at a Monday emergency hearing.

“I agree. The buck stops with McGettigan when it comes to running elections in Atlantic County. He printed and mailed 554 faulty ballots affecting a freeholder race, likely requiring a special election at taxpayers’ expense. When the Court reviewed his incompetence, McGettigan didn’t even have the guts to show up to the hearing and offer an apology,” added Davis. “He should do the right thing and step down from his position so someone competent can take over. And he should forgo his $107,250 salary to pay for the special election caused by his actions so the taxpayers of Atlantic County aren’t forced to do so.”

The screw up even drew an electoral challenge. An Wednesdat, Hammonton Republican Councilman Joe Giralo announced his intention to take on McGettigan next November.

