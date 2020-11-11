Grewal tests positive (then negative) for COVID-19

TRENTON, N.J. – New Jersey’s attorney general tested positive – and then negative – for COVID-19 on Wednesday according to the N.J. Attorney General’s Office.

He’s now self-quarantining.

–

Communications Director Steven Barnes released a statement:

“Today, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal learned that a staff member he had contact with at the workplace on Monday tested positive for COVID-19. Upon learning this information, the Attorney General took a rapid COVID-19 test which came back positive; a follow-up PCR test, however, returned a negative result.

The Attorney General, who is asymptomatic, is closely following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health guidance and is quarantining at home. Following established protocols, the Department of Law and Public Safety has begun the contact tracing process to notify everyone who may have come into close contact with the Attorney General during the potential infection window. The Attorney General will continue to perform his duties virtually while quarantined.

Throughout the pandemic the Attorney General’s office and the Department of Law and Public Safety have taken seriously the dangers of COVID-19. The Attorney General urges members of the public to continue to follow public health guidelines to keep themselves and others safe.”