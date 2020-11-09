Perennial candidate Hirsh Singh announces another campaign, this time for governor in ’21

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – Undeterred by his latest defeat, millennial perennial candidate Hirsh Singh announced his latest campaign on Monday morning: for governor in 2021…

Singh has run for – and lost – multiple races in recent years.

His failed campaigns include the 2017 GOP gubernatorial primary, the 2018 NJ-02 primary (when he had full establishment backing but lost in an upset victory for attorney Seth Grossman), and most recently the 2020 U.S. Senate primary (which he never conceded). Singh lost the 2020 primary to Rik Mehta by 8,727 votes.

The only other officially announced candidate at present is former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli. NJGOP Chairman Doug Steinhardt is also expected to join the race, and Assemblyman Jon Bramnick (R-21) is reportedly making the rounds and testing establishment support for a possible bid of his own.

