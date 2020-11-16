Joe Biden’s Current Popular Vote Lead is Attributable to Just 11 of 3,141 U.S. Counties

By Matt Rooney
Joe Biden is on track to win the popular vote by 6 million votes out of nearly 160 million cast in the 2020 presidential election. Amazingly, Save Jerseyans? Biden’s entire lead comes from just 11 of America’s 3,141 counties/boroughs/parishes.
That’s right. 0.3% of America’s counties – and the monster margins they gave to the Democrat ticket – are enough to throw the popular vote to the Democrat candidate. It’s the best argument for the Electoral College’s preservation you could ever hope to find. I don’t want federal policy and, to a large degree, my family’s security and prosperity decided by 11 counties. Do you?
Here’s the numbers:
Current Biden Popular Vote Lead – 5,606,672
1,858,940 – LA County
321,416 – San Fran County
1,135,666 – Cook County
339,402 – Brooklyn
215,986 – Bronx
231,168 – Queens
312,604 – Manhattan
457,187 – Philadelphia County
212,152 – Harris County (Houston)
291,500 – Dallas
275,523 (Travis County – most of Austin)
Biden lead in these 11 counties = 5,651,544
