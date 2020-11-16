Joe Biden’s Current Popular Vote Lead is Attributable to Just 11 of 3,141 U.S. Counties

By Matt Rooney

Joe Biden is on track to win the popular vote by 6 million votes out of nearly 160 million cast in the 2020 presidential election. Amazingly, Save Jerseyans? Biden’s entire lead comes from just 11 of America’s 3,141 counties/boroughs/parishes.

That’s right. 0.3% of America’s counties – and the monster margins they gave to the Democrat ticket – are enough to throw the popular vote to the Democrat candidate. It’s the best argument for the Electoral College’s preservation you could ever hope to find. I don’t want federal policy and, to a large degree, my family’s security and prosperity decided by 11 counties. Do you?

Here’s the numbers:

Current Biden Popular Vote Lead – 5,606,672

1,858,940 – LA County

321,416 – San Fran County

1,135,666 – Cook County

339,402 – Brooklyn

215,986 – Bronx

231,168 – Queens

312,604 – Manhattan

457,187 – Philadelphia County

212,152 – Harris County (Houston)

291,500 – Dallas

275,523 (Travis County – most of Austin)

Biden lead in these 11 counties = 5,651,544

