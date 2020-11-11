Latest ballot count boosts Bucco, Dunn, and Kean, too

MORRISTOWN, N.J. – GOP candidates in North Jersey are benefitting from the latest round of counted votes.

State Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25) now leads challenger Rupande Mehta by 4,240 votes. His running mate is ahead of Democrat Darcy Draeger by 1,468. At the county level, Democrat freeholder nominee Cary Amaro’s lead over Republican incumbent Tayfun Selen is down to a mere 410 votes with thousands of ballots still outstanding.

There was even positive movement for the GOP at the U.S. House level.

Tom Kean Jr.’s deficit in his quest to upset Tom Malinowski narrowed to 11,398, down from 12,425 votes earlier in the day (it was 28,412 on election night) thanks to the latest ballot count of Morris County.

Meanwhile, President Trump trails in the traditionally red county 54% to 45% but only 73% of Morris ballots had been tallied as of late Tuesday evening.

