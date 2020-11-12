LD25: Bucco declares victory over Democrat challenger

ROCKAWAY, N.J. – State Senator Anthony Bucco (R-25) declared victory on Wednesday evening, leading his Democrat opponent by approximately 6,000 votes (53-47%) with about 20,000 left to be counted in the district.

“I’m extremely humbled to have earned the support once again of the residents of Morris and Somerset counties in this year’s campaign. Aura and I ran on a message of bipartisan leadership throughout the pandemic, against the Murphy administration’s funding cuts to our schools, and fighting to stop the unsustainable tax-and-spend mindset in Trenton,” said Bucco. “It is never an easy decision to run for elected office and campaigns require a great sacrifice by our families – to that I want to commend Ms. Mehta for putting her name forward and thank her for the campaign she ran. I look forward to continuing my work in the Senate, finding solutions for families and businesses during the pandemic, and being a check-and-balance on the Governor as we head into another challenging year.”

Meanwhile, Bucco’s running mate Assemblywoman Aura Dunn is ahead by almost 3,000 votes (51.5-48.5%) in a race that is sill too-close-to-call but looking extremely favorable for the GOP.

“I’m proud of the campaign Aura and I ran together,” added Bucco. “She was a great partner and teammate throughout this challenging election year. Given the remaining numbers, I’m confident her lead is only going to grow in the coming days and she’ll be back working for taxpayers in Trenton soon enough.”

Ticket-splitters abounded in the suburban Morris County district this fall. At the moment, President Trump trails in the district by 14 points.

