LD25: Dunn declares victory in Assembly race

MENDHAM BOROUGH, N.J. – Assemblywoman Aura Dunn (R-25) declared victory on Friday in a hard-fought special election battle. The incumbent led her Democrat challenger by 4-points (4,353 votes) with approximately 91% of ballots tabulated.

“In a year when a record number of Republican women were elected to Congress from across the country, I’m proud and humbled to be selected by the voters to add another female legislator ready to get things done for us in Trenton,” said Dunn in a statement. “I’m pleased that voters embraced the bipartisan message Senator Bucco and I ran on, and endorsed my long professional career advocating for children, military families, and vital educational programs like Sesame Street. As someone who was born on Medicaid and raised on food stamps, I know I have a special responsibility in Trenton for the countless number of struggling families across New Jersey who need a voice from someone who has walked in their shoes. I pledge to always be a voice for affordability, and to always have their back.”

Dunn’s campaign team believes the outstanding ballots favor the GOP by a 12-point margin.

The Assemblywoman was appointed to the N.J. Assembly in January 2020 to take over the former seat of her running mate, Anthony Bucco, who was elevated to the State Senate to fil his late father’s seat. Bucco declared victory in his own special election contest on Wednesday.

Dunn will now seek a full two-year term next November.

