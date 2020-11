PHILADELPHIA, PA – Votes are still being counted in Philadelphia and elsewhere as Thanksgiving approaches… and Democrat governors (like Phil Murphy) impose draconian new COVID-19 restrictions.

On Monday, SaveJersey.com’s Matt Rooney joined AM 990’s Chris Stigall to discuss the President’s legal challenges, the chances of an overturned result, and Phil Murphy’s latest scheme to control the people of New Jersey in the name of safety…

–