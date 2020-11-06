Losing badly, Amy Kennedy alleges “dirty tricks” in NJ-02. Will the Media chastise her, too?

By Matt Rooney

Amy Kennedy is just about done, Save Jerseyans. She trails Jeff Van Drew by 14,670 votes in NJ-02 (154,406 to 139,736), and the margin for Van Drew grew on Thursday night with somewhere between 30,000 and 60,000 ballots still out there (we don’t know for sure since ballots are still arriving).

Why did it grow? Because, as we’ve told you, New Jersey’s late-breaking ballots and provisional votes are likely skewing GOP this year. Our people voted late for obvious reasons.

How did the losing Democrat challenger respond to this development?

A late night email titled… “dirty tricks”!

“They’re taking a page out of Donald Trump’s playbook and sending D.C. lawyers to South Jersey to intimidate local election officials,” the candidate’s campaign complained in a fundraising e-mail blast. “We can’t let these Trump-like dirty tricks work in South Jersey.”

That’s a helluva claim for a Kennedy to make, don’t you think, even one that married into the clan.

But hold the phone for a minute here, folks. This goes deeper.

I like you have consumed an unhealthy amount of news opinion commentary over the past few days, and everyone from the network anchors to Chris “Hey, Look at Me” Christie have been insisting that we shouldn’t complain about fraud! It’s unbecoming of a candidate – so they tell us. Trump is so, so dangerous for raising the spectre of fraud! He’s supposed to lose “with dignity” like McCain and Mittens before him even as the irregularities and shady vote-counting tactics continue in America’s battleground state urban centers.

So who in the Media is going to scold Amy for this dirty tricks comment?

Will she be censored on Twitter?

Accused of recklessness by the political class?

Any takers?

